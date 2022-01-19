SEC Has Issued $2.4B In Crypto-Related Penalties Since 2014

By Al Barbarino (January 19, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has imposed roughly $2.35 billion in monetary penalties against digital asset market participants since doling out the first related sanctions in 2014, with the amount resulting from actions filed in 2021 trouncing 2020 figures by more than $500 million, according to data provided by Cornerstone Research on Wednesday. There were monetary penalties of roughly $578 million resulting from actions initiated in 2021, consisting of civil fines, disgorgement and interest, a Law360 crunch of the data shows. That compares to just $52 million in approximate penalties in 2020, while 2019 holds the annual record with roughly...

