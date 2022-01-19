Holland & Knight Adds Former State Dept. Member In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 19, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has hired a former federal legal adviser in its international relations trade practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Robert Friedman joins the firm after a little over four years with Harris Wiltshire & Grannis LLP and will work in Holland & Knight's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said. He will continue advising clients on complex policy, regulatory and legal issues revolving around international trade and investment, the firm said. Friedman worked as an attorney adviser in the U.S. State Department's Office of Legal Adviser for more than five and a half years, according to his LinkedIn profile. The...

