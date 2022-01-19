Fed. Circ. Hears Delays Doom China Tariff Refund Requests

By Grace Dixon (January 19, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- The government told the Federal Circuit that an attempt by importers to claw back tariffs paid on Chinese goods came too late, urging the circuit court to uphold a U.S. Court of International Trade decision to toss the claims. ARP Materials Inc. and The Harrison Steel Castings Co. had pushed the circuit court to upset the CIT's finding that the pair "regrettably dropped the ball" in their bid to retroactively apply exclusions to 25% duties on Chinese goods issued by the Trump administration under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. But the federal government argued Tuesday that the companies...

