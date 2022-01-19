Ex-WH Counsel Fielding Joins Cipollone's Boutique In DC

By Justin Wise (January 19, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- Fresh off opening a Washington, D.C., office, the California-based litigation boutique Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey LLP has added a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner and alum of three Republican presidential administrations to the firm's Beltway outpost, according to an announcement Wednesday. Fred Fielding, who was White House counsel under presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, joins the firm as of counsel in a move that comes just months after former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone was brought on board as a name partner to launch its D.C. office. Regarded as a longtime Washington insider, Fielding served in...

