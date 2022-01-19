UK Probing NortonLifeLock Deal For Cybersecurity Co. Avast

By Nadia Dreid (January 19, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- NortonLifeLock's plan to pick up Czech cybersecurity software company Avast has caught the eye of the United Kingdom's competition enforcer, which revealed Wednesday that it was looking into the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority launched its preliminary probe, known as a Phase 1 investigation, into the tie-up between the two cybersecurity companies on Wednesday with the aim of sniffing out whether the deal would be bad for competition in the U.K. Once the Phase 1 investigation starts, the CMA generally has 40 days to decide whether a business deal raises competition concerns. In this case, that decision would come by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS