Delaware Supreme Court Overturns Lin Wood Dismissal

By Leslie Pappas (January 19, 2022, 10:42 AM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously reversed a decision that controversial attorney L. Lin Wood could not represent former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in a state defamation case, calling the manner and language of the lower court's ruling an "abuse of discretion." Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz had revoked Wood's pro hac vice status to practice in Delaware in January based on Wood's involvement in lawsuits in other states challenging the presidential election, concluding that Wood had exhibited a "toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication and surprising incompetence." Judge Karsnitz revoked Wood's status despite his offer to voluntarily withdraw from the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS