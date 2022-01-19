Michael Best Launches White Collar Practice With DC Atty Duo

By Adrian Cruz (January 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP announced Wednesday that it hired a pair of veteran attorneys with decades of experience working in the U.S. government as partners in Washington, D.C. to launch the firm's new regulatory defense, compliance and white collar practice group. Uttam Dhillon and James Carroll joined Michael Best after spending nearly a year running their own consultancy firm called DC Consulting LLC, which focuses on issues such as health care, pharmaceuticals, drug policy, prevention of illicit drug use and law enforcement. Carroll told Law360 on Wednesday that they chose to join Michael Best because they found that their clients...

