Parents Can Amend Suit Over Fla. COVID-19 School Rules Ban

By Nathan Hale (January 19, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted a request from a group of parents of disabled schoolchildren to amend their lawsuit challenging state restrictions on local school boards' measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. In a paperless order posted to the docket Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore noted that while he had ruled that the families were not likely to succeed on the merits when he previously denied their motion for a preliminary injunction, he had never actually dismissed their original complaint. The Miami-based judge granted the parents' motion to amend, which they filed after voluntarily dismissing...

