Split Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Wrongly Upheld Christmas Tree IP

By Britain Eakin (January 19, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday ruled that most claims in two Willis Electric Co. Ltd. patents on prelit artificial Christmas trees are invalid, reversing two Patent Trial and Appeal Board remand decisions that upheld the claims in challenges from Polygroup Ltd. MCO. The panel majority held in a nonprecedential opinion that the PTAB used an erroneous claim construction and should have found all but one claim at issue on remand invalid as obvious. The panel reversed the PTAB's October 2020 decision on all but one of 13 claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,454,186, and reversed the board on all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS