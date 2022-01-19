Ways And Means Chair Wants Probe Of African Trade Program

By Grace Dixon (January 19, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- House Ways and Means Committee leadership asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate participation in a program that slashes tariffs on imports from eligible African countries, requesting case studies of the cotton, apparel, chemicals and cocoa industries. The request comes on the heels of the Biden administration's move officially booting Ethiopia, Guinea and Mali from the African Growth and Opportunity Act at the outset of the new year for human rights violations and recent coups. Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the ITC to draft a report alongside industry case studies to help committee members better understand the extent...

