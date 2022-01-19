Roberts, Sotomayor Deny Asking Gorsuch To Mask Up

By Jack Karp (January 19, 2022, 2:10 PM EST) -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor has not asked her colleague Justice Neil Gorsuch to wear a mask during oral arguments, nor has Chief Justice John Roberts requested masks be worn on the bench, according to Wednesday statements. Multiple media outlets, including NPR, had previously reported that Justice Roberts asked all the court's justices to mask up after Justice Sotomayor, who is a diabetic, expressed concern about feeling safe around unmasked colleagues due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch seen during an official group portrait in 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Justice Gorsuch's refusal to don...

