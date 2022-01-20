Lawmakers Weigh Giving Immigration Courts Article 1 Status

By J. Edward Moreno (January 20, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are looking into reforming the immigration court system amid calls to detach immigration courts from the U.S. Department of Justice. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship held a hearing on Thursday during which Democrats advocated for moving the immigration court system from the DOJ and reconstituting it as a separate judicial branch under Article 1 of the Constitution, similar to the U.S. Tax Court. Republicans on the committee, meanwhile, emphasized tighter immigration laws as a way to quell the backlog in immigration cases. The American Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS