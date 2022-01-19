Venable Adds 7 DC Health Care Experts From Faegre Drinker

By Jack Rodgers (January 19, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Venable LLP has hired seven Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP health care policy experts to its Washington, D.C.-based office, the firm announced Tuesday. Jodie A. Curtis, Debbie B. Forrest, Laura A. Hanen, Julie S. Hyams, Jennifer Taylor McBride, Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jim Twaddell, who have an extensive background in health care policy advisory experience, join the firm's legislative and government affairs group, the firm said. The advisers join from Faegre Drinker's legislative-focused district policy group. In a statement, Paul said the group was thrilled to move to Venable's team, which has a great reputation in the work of legislative...

