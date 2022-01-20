Senate Panel Advances 9 Judge Noms, Deadlocks On 3 Others

By James Arkin (January 20, 2022, 12:07 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nominations of Judge Alison J. Nathan for the Second Circuit along with eight district court picks Thursday, but deadlocked on three trial court nominees who received no Republican support. The committee voted 11-11 along party lines on Dale E. Ho for the Southern District of New York, Charlotte N. Sweeney for the District of Colorado and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Hernán D. Vera for the Central District of California. The tied committee votes delay but do not derail their nominations. There is an additional procedural vote required by the full Senate before each...

