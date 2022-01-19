Justices Unsure Cruz Campaign's 'Self-Inflicted' Case Is Faulty

By Jimmy Hoover (January 19, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court seemed unconvinced by the Federal Election Commission's argument Wednesday that Sen. Ted Cruz has no standing to challenge a campaign finance law because his monetary injury was "self-inflicted" to establish a case. "Where does this come from?" asked one justice of such a theory. The Federal Election Commission is appealing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's successful lawsuit claiming that restrictions on political campaigns' ability to repay a loan made by a candidate violated his First Amendment right to political speech. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Several justices did, however, show more support for the government's alternative standing argument: that Cruz should...

