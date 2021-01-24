The 2021 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard

Law360 (January 24, 2022, 11:03 AM EST) --

Law360 Pulse is proud to present the inaugural Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, which represents the culmination of more than a year's worth of work establishing a brand-new framework to feature firms that stand out for being well-rounded, excelling in culture, reputation and business practice.

We've done this with data from our Law360 Pulse surveys — collected directly from the firms we're ranking and attorneys at those firms — and from our parent company, LexisNexis , which has been gathering data on the law and the legal industry for decades. We are giving the results to you, our readers, with analysis and insights into what it means to be a successful law firm.Last month, you learned which firms have racked up the cachet in our Prestige Leaders, and in November, we showed you which firms are making a big impact with our Social Impact Leaders. Now we turn to the work. For the Leaderboard, we take firms' scores for Social Impact and Prestige and combine them with a third score based on two elements: the value of public deals they've worked on in the past three years and their litigation reach over that same time frame. For the third score, we relied on data from Intelligize and Lex Machina.Check out our in-depth analysis and interactive graphics to see how firms compare.

These Firms Top The Law360 Pulse Leaderboard

By The Law360 Pulse Data Team | Graphics by Rachel Reimer | January 24, 2021

Here is the first-ever Law360 Pulse Leaderboard — the 100 firms that are ahead of the competition in measures of prestige, practice breadth and depth, and social responsibility.

The Leaderboard: Tracking A Firm's Litigation Footprint

By The Law360 Pulse Data Team | Graphics by Ben Jay | January 24, 2021

Follow a firm's litigation footprint in federal district courts across the country with our interactive chart.

The Leaderboard: A Look At Our New Law Firm Ranking

By Kerry G. Benn | January 24, 2021

Join Law360 Pulse for our most comprehensive ranking to date. The all-new Law360 Pulse Leaderboard features firms that stand out for being well-rounded, excelling in culture, reputation and business practice.

Law360 Pulse Leaderboard Methodology

By the Law360 Pulse Data Team | January 24, 2021

Read more about our methodology for calculating the Law360 Pulse Leaderboard.

COVID Fuels Top Firms' Priorities In 2022

By Rachel Rippetoe | January 24, 2021

As firms set their goals for 2022, it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic is once again embedded in where the legal industry is going next.

The Law Firm Qualities Partners Seek In Lateral Moves

Edited by Nataleeya Boss and Betty Vine | January 24, 2021

In 2022, partners considering lateral moves have new priorities, and firms that hope to recruit top talent will need to communicate their strategy for growth, engage on hot issues like origination credit and diversity initiatives, and tailor their integration plans toward expanding partners' client base, says Gloria Sandrino at Lateral Link.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.