FTC Cracks Down On COVID Ad Claims Amid Omicron Surge

By Emily Field (January 19, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced that it has ordered more than 20 companies across the country to immediately stop making unfounded claims that their products can treat or prevent COVID-19 as the contagious omicron variant sweeps through the nation. The agency said that this is the 11th round of warning letters it has sent throughout the pandemic, having previously sent similar letters to a little more than 400 companies and individuals. In Wednesday's announcement, the FTC said most of its missives were sent to companies that hawked its products on social media platforms and that those platforms were also...

