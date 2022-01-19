CFPB Report Offers Pro-Diversity Tips For Financial Firms

By Jon Hill (January 19, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Most small financial services providers checked by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lacked robust programs to promote diversity and inclusion at their firms, while larger banks led the industry in overall diversity efforts, according to an agency report released Wednesday that offers suggestions for improvement. The study, which was produced by the CFPB's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, detailed the results of research the agency conducted in its 2020 fiscal year to better understand how companies under its jurisdiction are publicly showing their commitment to diversity. Although the report described some of those results as "encouraging," it said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS