4th Circ. Grounds Disability Bias Suit Against Aerospace Co.

By Rachel Stone (January 19, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit from an ex-manager at an aerospace product manufacturer who said he was fired after taking leave to treat his panic attacks, determining his own words showed he couldn't perform his job. In Wednesday's unanimous decision declining to revive Jeffrey Jessup's disability discrimination lawsuit against Barnes Group Inc., the three-judge panel agreed with a South Carolina federal court's finding that Jessup sank his failure to accommodate and wrongful termination claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act by specifying that a relapse in his anxiety and depression left him fully unable to...

