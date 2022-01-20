Hemp Group Tells DC Circ. To Keep DEA Hands Off 'Hot' Crops

By Sam Reisman (January 20, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Hemp industry advocates have again asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority to enforce policies against hemp processors that handle so-called "hot" material that surpasses the legal limit of THC. In a pair of reply briefs in separate but related appeals on Wednesday, the Hemp Industries Association reiterated its argument that the 2018 Farm Bill entirely ejected hemp from the ambit of DEA authority when it removed the crop from the Controlled Substances Act. In the 2020 interim final rule at issue in the appeal, the DEA said any hemp derivative would still be considered a Schedule I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS