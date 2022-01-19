Congress Passes Puerto Rico Conflicts Disclosure Bill

By Rick Archer (January 19, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives Wednesday sent a bill creating requirements for disclosure of conflicts of interest for professionals involved in Puerto Rico's restructuring process to President Joe Biden's desk for approval. The Senate-amended version of the Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act — a bill sparked by reports of consultant McKinsey & Co.'s Puerto Rican bond holdings — was approved by a voice vote. The bill, originally proposed by Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-N.Y., originally passed the House in February 2021. The Senate passed its amended version last month. Representatives of Velázquez did not immediately respond to requests for comment late...

