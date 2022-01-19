7th Circ. Cautiously Affirms Toss Of Discrimination Suit

By Lauren Berg (January 19, 2022, 11:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a discrimination lawsuit against a temporary employment agency but voiced a "soft note of concern" that the district court drew on the wrong precedent in reaching its decision. The three-judge panel agreed with the district court that Joanne Kaminski's complaint doesn't allege she experienced age and race discrimination when she was fired from her job at Elite Staffing Inc., but found that the lower court wrongly leaned on the Seventh Circuit's 2007 decision in Barricks v. Eli Lilly & Co. Barricks addressed whether a plaintiff had presented enough evidence to avoid summary...

