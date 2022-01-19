Justices Deny Trump Bid To Block Release Of Jan. 6 Records

By Khorri Atkinson (January 19, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- In a blow to Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday evening rejected the former president's request to block his White House documents from a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid his claims of executive privilege to protect confidential records. Former President Donald Trump can't block a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from obtaining his White House documents, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. (AP Photo/LM Otero) The order affirms a D.C. Circuit panel's unanimous December ruling denying Trump's injunction request against the panel and the National Archives, clearing the way for...

