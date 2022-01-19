Mississippi House Passes Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

By Sam Reisman (January 19, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Mississippi House of Representatives approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in a 104-14 vote on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate and positioning the state to become the 37th to legalize medical cannabis. S.B. 2095, or the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, is sponsored by Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell in the Senate and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey in the House. The Senate passed the bill in a 46-5 vote on Jan. 13, and the two versions of the legislation will head to conference. The bill would cap daily sales to patients at 3.5 grams of flower, one gram of...

