Va. Judge Forced Off IP Case Over Wife's Cisco, Oracle Stock

By Dani Kass (January 20, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady has stepped back from a decade-old suit accusing Cisco and Oracle of infringing a TecSec Inc. data encryption patent after finding out his wife has direct control of her stock holdings in the two tech giants. The Eastern District of Virginia judge had thought his wife's Cisco Systems Inc. and Oracle Corp. stock was in a mutual fund, but in November he discovered they were in her brokerage account. His wife's self-directed fund disqualifies him from the case, the judge said Wednesday. "Section B of [Section] 455 leaves the court with no option but to disqualify himself,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS