Hogan Lovells Guides £1.7B Pension Deal For Gallaher

By Martin Croucher (January 20, 2022, 12:28 PM GMT) -- A tobacco giant based in Britain has offloaded £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) of its pension liabilities to Standard Life, the insurer said on Thursday, in the second mega-deal for the retirement market this year. The deal insures the benefits of 7,600 members of the Gallaher Pension Scheme in Britain, which is sponsored by Japan Tobacco International. It is the second transaction for the insurer worth more than £1 billion this month, and comes after experts predict a record-breaking £65 billion of pension deals for 2022. The defined benefit pension scheme is named after the former sponsoring employer, Gallaher Group — a 165-year-old...

