Gov't Underpaid Women £1B In State Pensions, MPs Find

By Martin Croucher (January 21, 2022, 12:04 AM GMT) -- The government has underpaid the state pension of 134,000 Britons of retirement age — mostly women — by more than £1 billion ($1.4 billion) as the result of a string of administrative errors dating back 37 years, senior lawmakers concluded in a report published on Friday. The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee said that the Department for Work and Pensions had presided over a "shambles" in its attempts to repay the benefits. The committee issued the indictment as it published a series of recommendations on what the government can do to prevent the scandal from occurring again. "Departments that make errors through maladministration...

