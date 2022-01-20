Pension Deals Likely To Hit UK Record £65B In 2022

By Martin Croucher (January 20, 2022, 11:03 AM GMT) -- Businesses in Britain are likely to offload approximately £65 billion ($88.5 billion) of retirement scheme liabilities to insurers this year, a broker said on Thursday, which could make it the biggest year ever for pension deals. WTW, formerly known as Willis Towers Watson, said that "pent-up demand" arising from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as competitive pricing among insurers, would most likely drive record numbers of transactions this year. The broker said that those factors meant that the value of deals could outstrip even those from 2020, when some £54 billion of liabilities in pension plans was insured. "We know that the market...

