EU To Assess Whether Funds Value Less-Liquid Assets Fairly

By Najiyya Budaly (January 20, 2022, 11:44 AM GMT) -- Europe's markets watchdog said on Thursday that it will launch a bloc-wide exercise to ensure that mutual funds are fairly pricing assets that are harder to sell. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it will examine how collective funds value less-liquid assets to ensure that they assess their worth fairly during typical periods as well as under stressed market conditions. ESMA said its common supervisory action, which it will complete with the help of national regulators, will look at authorized managers of Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, known as UCITS, and open-ended alternative investment funds, or AIFs....

