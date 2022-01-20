FCA Says Innovation Boosts Competition In Retail Banking

By Najiyya Budaly (January 20, 2022, 2:28 PM GMT) -- Digital innovation by challenger banks is weakening the market share of large U.K. lenders and improving the quality of services for customers, the Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday. The City watchdog said in a strategic review of the retail banking sector that the big four high street banks — Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and NatWest — are losing their hold on consumers as the COVD-19 pandemic accelerated a move to more digital offerings. Starling and Monzo, the U.K.'s digital challenger banks, together now hold around 8% of the market share for personal current accounts, up from 1% in 2018, the watchdog said. "There are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS