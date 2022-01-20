Blackstone Buys Precision Parts Co. Interplex In $1.6B Deal

By Benjamin Horney (January 20, 2022, 10:42 AM EST) -- Blackstone Group will buy Singapore-based precision engineering company Interplex from Baring Private Equity Asia at an enterprise value of $1.6 billion, the companies said Thursday. The agreement, rumored since August, boosts Blackstone's portfolio through the addition of a business that manufactures precision mechanical and electro-mechanical components and assemblies for markets including automotive, medical and information communications technology, according to a statement. Ed Huang, chief operating officer of Blackstone's Asian private equity business, said that Interplex is a "global leader in developing innovative interconnect solutions targeting key markets that we believe have attractive growth prospects — markets such as EVs and future...

