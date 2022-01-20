Directors Banned For Decade Over Gov't COVID Loan Fraud

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 20, 2022, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Two directors were banned from running companies for a combined 21 years on Thursday after fraudulently inflating their firm's annual turnover to qualify for the U.K.'s government's COVID-19 support loans. The Insolvency Service said that Aamer Aslam and Razwan Ashraf, former co-directors of tuition center Scholars Academy Ltd., have been disqualified from managing companies for 10 years and 11 years, respectively, after they received money from the government's bounce back loan scheme on the basis of fraudulent applications. Aslam applied for a bounce back loan — a government program that allowed businesses to borrow 25% of their turnover — in May 2020 and told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS