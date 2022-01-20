Invisalign Maker Gets PTAB To Invalidate Dental Scanner IP

By Dani Kass (January 20, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated the entirety of a 3Shape AS patent covering an intraoral scanner, which was challenged by its foe, Invisalign maker Align Technology Inc. The board on Wednesday held that all 22 claims of 3Shape's patent invalid as obvious, based on three combinations of prior art: four U.S. patents and one Japanese patent. The PTAB did not address three other prior art combinations raised by Align, as all the claims had already been invalidated. Align had challenged 3Shape's patent for scanners that produce 3D images of teeth in three different inter partes reviews. However, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS