Venture Wants Atty Fees Over CBD Cream Patent Row

By Sarah Jarvis (January 20, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A failed joint CBD products venture has urged a Florida federal judge to award it attorney fees and costs after it achieved an early win over claims by its onetime member's company over an allegedly stolen CBD topical cream formula, saying the plaintiff didn't conduct any discovery. Delaware-based NoXeno Health Sciences Inc. said in a Wednesday motion that the plaintiff, Florida-based Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC, didn't make any effort to prove its claims, but still forced NoXeno to spend "a significant amount of money" to defend itself. The court granted NoXeno and two other defendants summary judgment wins in October....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS