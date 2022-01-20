Biden's Contentious SDNY Pick Reports $1.96M Net Worth

By Christopher Cole (January 20, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- Dale E. Ho, whose nomination to the Southern District of New York bench has taken heavy flak from Republicans on Capitol Hill, reported a net worth of roughly $1.96 million in financial disclosures to the Senate Judiciary Committee. In an October financial report, which the committee provided to Law360 this week, Ho said his assets totaled nearly $2.6 million. That was largely in owned real estate at almost $1.98 million. Ho also listed securities totaling more than $548,000, with nearly $60,000 of cash on hand and $9,000 under the category of autos and other personal property. Ho's reported liabilities were almost...

