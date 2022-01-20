Covid Tester Escalates BCBS Pay Fight With Antitrust Claims

By Bryan Koenig (January 20, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- COVID-19 testing provider GS Labs LLC is escalating a multimillion-dollar dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield's Kansas City, Missouri, unit over test-reimbursement claims that the insurer says are "grossly inflated" by hitting back with antitrust counterclaims accusing the BCBS branch of suppressing competition for tests. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, or Blue KC, says GS Labs has refused to negotiate pricing in good faith and has charged "wildly excessive and inaccurate cash prices" of at least $380, "approximately ten times higher than reasonable rates and twenty times higher than the wholesale cost," according to its amended complaint filed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS