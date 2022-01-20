Food Industry-Focused SPAC Leads 2 IPOs Totaling $285M

By McCord Pagan (January 20, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- Two blank-check companies focused on the food service and technology industries began publicly trading Thursday after raising a collective $285 million in initial public offerings led by four law firms including Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Banyan Acquisition Corp., represented by Katten with underwriters' counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, raised $210 million in an IPO while Duet Acquisition Corp. brought in $75 million, and was guided by Nelson Mullins and underwriters' counsel McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Banyan sold 21 million units at $10 apiece and its underwriter has a 45-day option to buy...

