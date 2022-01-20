CFPB To Inspect College In-House Lending After Past Abuses

By Sarah Jarvis (January 20, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Thursday that it will start examining the operations of colleges that offer private loans to students, saying it's concerned about borrowers' experiences in light of past abuses at schools. The agency said it is updating its exam procedures to include a section on institutional student loans, which are made directly to students by the school they attend, citing the high interest rates and strong-arm debt collection practices students faced at Corinthian College and ITT Education Services Inc. The CFPB noted that schools haven't historically been subject to the same servicing and origination oversight as traditional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS