Bass Berry Adds 3 Privacy Attys In Nashville

By Emma Cueto (January 21, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC has added a data privacy partner and two associates from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in Nashville. In an announcement Thursday, the firm said that Roy Wyman has joined as a partner and Colton Driver and Wesley McCulloch have joined as associates, bolstering the firm's privacy and data security practice group as well as its intellectual property and health care practices. "We are excited to welcome Roy, Wesley and Colton to our growing team," said Robert Brewer, co-chair of the firm's intellectual property and technology practice group, in a statement. "There is enormous demand and...

