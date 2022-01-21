Utah Regional SEC Director Heads To Greenberg Traurig

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 21, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's regional director in Salt Lake City has left the government role to become a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP, the firm has announced. Daniel J. Wadley, who spent more than three years heading up the Utah SEC office and 11 years as an SEC attorney, joins the firm's securities litigation and white collar defense and special investigations practices. In a statement, Greenberg Traurig co-president Bradford D. Kaufman said that Wadley's "deep institutional knowledge of the SEC's policies, practices, and procedures will undoubtedly be tremendous assets to our clients." "His perspectives on both the government's investigation...

