Clinical Trial Staffer Gets 30 Months For Research Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (January 20, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- A senior employee at a Miami clinical trial company was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday after admitting his role in a scheme to falsify research and defraud drugmakers. Duniel Tejeda pled guilty in October to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in an agreement with prosecutors to dismiss one substantive count of mail fraud, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. sentenced Tejeda, 35, and said he may be on the hook for part of a $2.1 million restitution order in the case. His sentence starts March 4. Tejeda was one of four employees...

