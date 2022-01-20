No Quick Hearing On Lending Rules In P2P Loan Fight

By Silvia Martelli (January 20, 2022, 8:25 PM GMT) -- A London court refused Thursday to hold a preliminary hearing on rules related to a commercial business making loans in a dispute brought by a solicitor against a peer-to-peer online lending platform, finding that the hearing would not help resolve the suit. The High Court denied a request for a preliminary hearing made by Open Access Finance Ltd., an online lender trading as Unbolted, to establish whether a corporate lender acting "by way of business" makes the whole loan unenforceable. Deputy Master Marc Glover concluded that the hearing wouldn't resolve the dispute, among other issues. "What was clear from the parties' written...

