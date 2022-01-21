DOJ Antitrust Division Names Permanent Deputy

By J. Edward Moreno (January 21, 2022, 1:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has named Doha Mekki as its permanent deputy assistant attorney general for its Antitrust Division, after first taking on the role on an acting basis in November. The DOJ announced Thursday that Mekki will serve under Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter, who was confirmed for the role by the U.S. Senate in November. Mekki is leading the DOJ's first-ever criminal prosecution of alleged wage-fixing agreements, which is set for trial in April. In that case, the government has accused executives of a physical therapist staffing company of violating antitrust laws when they allegedly entered into an...

