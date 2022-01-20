Senate Confirms Holly Thomas To 9th Circ.

By James Arkin (January 20, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly A. Thomas to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, making her the fourth of President Joe Biden's nominees confirmed to the largest federal appellate court. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly A. Thomas, who was nominated in September, was confirmed in a 48-40 vote on Thursday to a seat on the Ninth Circuit. (U.S. Senate) Judge Thomas was confirmed by a 48-40 vote, with no Republicans joining Democrats in support of her nomination and a dozen senators absent from the vote. She's the 13th appellate court judge confirmed since Biden took...

