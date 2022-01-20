Fed Hints At Digital Dollar Approach As Debate Stage Set

By Jon Hill (January 20, 2022, 10:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve hinted Thursday at the direction it might take in designing a U.S. central bank digital currency, pinpointing features like privacy protection and private-sector intermediation as desirable while stressing that no decisions have yet been made about whether to even pursue such a project. The Fed outlined its preliminary views as part of a long-awaited discussion paper that examines the potential benefits and risks of issuing a CBDC, essentially an electronic version of central bank money that would be made available for consumers and businesses to use much like cash. Although the paper does not commit the Fed...

