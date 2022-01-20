Baby Pillow Co. 'Refusing' CPSC's Recall Ask After Deaths

By Jonathan Capriel (January 20, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday said Oklahoma-based Leachco Inc. is resisting the agency's request for it to issue a voluntary recall of its baby loungers after two infants allegedly suffocated while on them. The agency said a 17-day-old and 4-month-old baby died in January 2018 and December 2015, respectively, while using the company's Podster products. It asked parents to "immediately stop using" the baby pillows. The "CPSC continues to investigate the Podsters and Leachco is refusing to conduct a voluntary recall of the product," the agency said. Leachco has sold roughly 180,000 of the infant loungers, the agency said....

