Ex-Cuomo Ethics Lawyer Sets Up Shop At Wigdor

By Vin Gurrieri (January 21, 2022, 11:51 AM EST) -- A top ethics attorney for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a deep background representing survivors of sexual violence has joined Wigdor LLP, a New York employment law firm known for representing workers in high-profile bias and sexual harassment cases, the firm said Friday. Laura Edidin will join the plaintiffs' side firm as of counsel about a year after leaving her role as chief special counsel for ethics, risk and compliance under Cuomo. In that position, which she held for over two years, Edidin supervised a department of about 30 lawyers spread across dozens of state agencies. The bulk of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS