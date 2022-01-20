Alpha Latam Lenders Rattle Ch. 11 Plan Sabers Over Releases

By Jeff Montgomery (January 20, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Chapter 11 creditor group in the Delaware bankruptcy case of Colombian payday lender Alpha Latam Management LLC warned Thursday that it would seek to block confirmation of the debtor's plan without fuller disclosures and amendment of liability releases in the plan. Investors in Alpha Latam's senior secured, super-priority debtor-in-possession loan agreement included the blunt warning in an objection to the debtor's liquidating plan, filed with Judge J. Kate Stickles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The proposed bankruptcy liquidation followed approval of a $149.5 million deal in November in which an affiliate of Puerto Rico-based CFG...

