Paul Hastings Expands DC Life Sciences Consulting Group

By Jack Rodgers (January 21, 2022, 10:32 AM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has added a health care consultant with almost 15 years of experience advising clients to its Life Sciences Consulting group, the firm announced Thursday. Dhara Satija joins the firm in Washington, D.C., as a director, where she will consult life science and health care clients to ensure those clients' legal compliance and provide risk management advice, the firm said. Satija most recently worked as a senior manager at Deloitte, joining that company in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joined the firm in November 2021. In an email to Law360 Friday, Satija said she was excited to...

