Cadwalader, Fried Frank Match Milbank's Pay Scale

By Kevin Penton (January 21, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP have opted to match Milbank LLP's latest raising of the bar for associate salaries, hiking their starting salaries for the class of 2021 to $215,000, according to internal memorandums obtained Friday by Law360.

